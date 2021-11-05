Zayn Malik confronted Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid after she 'barged' in house

Singer Zayn Malik's ongoing feud with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother- Yolanda occurred after the latter violated her boundaries and 'barged' in Gigi's house. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Zayn was at Gigi's home on September 29, where he was staying because he wanted to be close to his daughter.

Insiders told that on that day Yolanda "barged" into the house, without calling beforehand or even knocking at the door. Reportedly, this was an ongoing source of conflict. Zayn felt Yolanda was acting like the house was hers and ignoring his position as the boyfriend of Gigi and father of their little girl. Sources told the outlet that Zayn made his feelings known once she entered, but Yolanda ignored it.

Sources told TMZ that Zayn typically works nights on his music and sleeps for part of the day, and Yolanda regularly disrupted his life by coming over. Another thing that was the point of argument was Yolanda posting photos of the baby, which pissed off Zayn because he felt privacy was vital.

TMZ earlier broke the story that Zayn was charged with 4 counts of harassment for allegedly berating Yolanda and pushing her into a dresser, something he denies. He was also charged with harassing Gigi, who was in Paris at the time of the incident. He was charged with harassing the security guard, whom Zayn allegedly challenged to a fight. Zayn pled no contest, received a small fine and was ordered to take anger management courses.

As per TMZ, Zayn and Gigi broke up shortly after the incident. He is staying at his own place in Pennsylvania to be close to his daughter. A spokesperson for Zayn told TMZ, Zayn remains at home, working and recording his music while he and Gigi begin the process of working with a mediator to determine new co-parenting arrangements since they are no longer together. (ANI)

