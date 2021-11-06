Left Menu

Latin Grammy-winning singer Marilia Mendonca dies in Brazil plane crash

Singer Marilia Mendonca has passed away in a plane crash.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 09:05 IST
Latin Grammy-winning singer Marilia Mendonca dies in Brazil plane crash
Late Marilia Mendonca (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Marilia Mendonca has passed away in a plane crash. The 26-year-old Brazilian singer was killed when the small plane she was travelling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, reported Deadline.

Four other people were also killed in the unfortunate incident. As per the publication, Mendonca was travelling to a concert at the time of the crash.

On Friday, Mendonca even posted a video on her Instagram account showing her walking toward the plane, guitar case in hand. The demise of Mendonca has left everyone in shock. Prominent Brazilians, including football star Neymar, came forward to pay their condolences.

"Me recuso acreditar, me recuso (I refuse to believe, I refuse)," he tweeted. Her album 'Em Todos os Cantos' won the 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for her album 'Patroas'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021