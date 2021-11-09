Dharmshala International Film Festival extends dates

The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which is being held virtually, has extended its dates by four more days.

The festival, which has an exciting line-up of Indian and international feature films and documentaries, was initially slated to run from November 4 to 10 but now it will end on November 14.

Festival Director Ritu Sarin said, “We were hearing from festival-goers around the world that they would like more time to be able to enjoy the films on our platform, so we’re doing exactly that! ''The virtual format allows us to continue running the show online in a smooth fashion, and our community of filmmakers behind this year’s lineup is delighted at the overwhelmingly positive response.'' PTI BK BK BK

