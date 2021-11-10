Left Menu

Steve McQueen to direct thriller 'Blitz' for New Regency

Filmmaker Steve McQueen has found his next directorial project in thriller Blitz.The movie has been set up at Hollywood studio New Regency and will start production in 2022, reported Variety.McQueen and New Regency previously partnered on his Oscar-winning feature 12 Years a Slave and Widows.Blitz is based on an original idea from McQueen, who will also write and produce in addition to directing.

''Blitz'' is based on an original idea from McQueen, who will also write and produce in addition to directing. However, the plot details have been kept under wraps at the moment.

''The team at New Regency have been wonderful partners to me over the years. I’m thrilled to work with Arnon, Yariv, and Michael again and very excited to join forces with Tim and Eric at Working Title Films,'' the filmmaker said.

McQueen’s production company Lammas Park will produce the project alongside Working Title Films.

The filmmaker most recently directed, wrote, and produced ''Small Axe'', a critically acclaimed five-part anthology series for released on streamer Prime Video in 2020.

McQueen also co-directed and produced BBC-Amazon documentaries ''Black Power: A British Story of Resistance'', ''Subnormal: A British Scandal'' and ''Uprising''.

