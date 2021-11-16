Monaco's Princess Charlene will not attend national day celebrations for health reasons

Monaco's Princess Charlene will not attend the upcoming national day celebrations in the principality, the Monaco royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday, citing health reasons.

The princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, the palace said.

Monaco had previously hailed the return of Princess Charlene to the principality last week, after she had spent most of the year in her homeland South Africa.

