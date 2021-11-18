Sidharth Malhotra to lead Dharma Productions action franchise ‘Yodha’, film to release in Nov 2022

''Shershaah'' star Sidharth Malhotra is set to headline Dharma Productions' first action film franchise “Yodha”, the makers announced Thursday.

The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films.

Dharma Productions unveiled the first look of “Yodha”, featuring Malhotra in an intense avatar, on social media.

“Conquered the peaks, now it’s time for the sky! Presenting #Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and directed by our new talented duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha,” the tweet read.

Johar said Malhotra, who was praised for his performance as Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra in Dharma's “Shershaah”, will be ''back with power in the first of the action franchise'' by the production house.

The filmmaker also announced the release date of the movie.

''Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022,'' he wrote in a tweet.

In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut “Student of the Year”, “Hasee Toh Phasee”, and “Kapoor & Sons”.

''Yodha'' will reportedly also star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

