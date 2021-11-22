Left Menu

BTS named artist of the year at 2021 American Music Awards

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-11-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 08:56 IST
South Korean boy band BTS was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday - the top prize at the world's largest fan-voted ceremony.

The K-Pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

