Song Joong Ki wins Best Actor Award for Space Sweepers at Chunsa Film Art Awards

The Chunsa Film Art Awards took place at CGV Cheongdam Cine City in South Korea's capital city, Seoul on November 19. The event was hosted by Kim Tae Hoon. The fans of Song Joong Ki will be excited knowing that he has received an award.

Song Joong Ki has been honored with the Best Actor Award for his role in the film Space Sweepers. He expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of Space Sweepers who made the task of filming easy and pleasurable.

According to Song Joong Ki, he took time before taking decision and signing the film. He said that he had full faith in the ability of the film's director.

Song Joong Ki's agency and management company, History D&C has shared several snaps online. The 36-year old actor looked quite handsome while striking a pose in a velvet suit with a turtleneck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 하이스토리디앤씨 (@historydnc)

"I believe I was able to have a good time filming the movie thanks to the many staff members at the film location. I want to give this honor to the staff members," Song Joong Ki said.

"I contemplated a long time before deciding to film this movie. The reason I was able to choose this film is because of director Jo Sung Hee. I also want to thank everyone who made amazing recommendations to me," the actor cited.

Many fans are wondering if Song Joong Ki will be back with Vincenzo again, the series which is believed to have Season 2. Although the story gives a satisfactory ending, still the series left some small cliffhangers, mainly dealing with Guillotine File. Fans are wondering how Vincenzo will take the gold from Korea to his island near Malta.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series and celebrities.

Also Read: 'Crash landing on You' American remake announcement sparking mixed reactions among fans