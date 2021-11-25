Left Menu

Shaheen Bhatt shares adorable appreciation post for sister Alia Bhatt

Sisterhood is bliss and the bond that B'town's sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share is evident through their 'sibling love' dedicated social media posts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:24 IST
Shaheen Bhatt shares adorable appreciation post for sister Alia Bhatt
Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sisterhood is bliss and the bond that B'town's sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share is evident through their 'sibling love' dedicated social media posts. On Thursday, Shaheen shared a special appreciation post for her darling sister-actor Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story.

She shared a beautiful snap of the 'Raazi' actor which shows her sitting on a chair at a beach. Alia can be seen wearing a lime green top paired with jeans. A breeze blows the 28-year-old actor's hair as she flashes her million-dollar smile while posing for the lens. Shaheen captioned the snap as, "Just an Alia appreciation post".

This is not the first time that Shaheen has featured Alia in her social media post. The sisters often express their love for each other by sharing adorable pictures and videos with each other on their digital platforms. Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021