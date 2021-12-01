Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 02:28 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rescue may be in the stars for these dogs

An animal shelter in Los Angeles is applying astrological traits to its dogs in the hopes of matching them with a compatible human. Wags and Walks adoption center teamed up with website building company SquareSpace to create the website wagsandwalksfoster.com, which shows dogs and their star signs to help get better foster matches.

