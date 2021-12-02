The Sims 5 is under progress, new job openings, Studio Director talks on next gen game

The Sims 5 is one of the most anticipated video games the lovers have been waiting for long. The Electronic Arts has continued working on the franchise and fans are excited after seeing a major bombshell in April this year. The moment fans heard that The Sims 5 was in development, they immediately took to social media to express their excitement.

The Chief Studio Officer at the Electronic Arts, Laura Miele brought The Sims 5 into the discussion in one interview with VentureBeat. The interviewer asked her what The Sims enthusiasts can expect from the next Sims Game and what opportunities could there be within the franchise when it comes to multiplayer and the next generation Sims Game.

According to Laura Miele, Maxis is presently working hard on the next generation Sims game and some of the things they're bringing into this new Sims Game, albeit she didn't term it The Sims 5. "Yes, a lot of fertile ground for The Sims for sure and the idea that we will build on the tools for people to play with life (that's our brand) and the idea for people to be able to play with life together. We had The Sims Online that came out in 2002 which was around 20 years ago. We certainly were ahead of our time," Laura Miele opined.

Now the video game aficionados are overjoyed after learning that the next generation Sims game, better to call it The Sims 5 until officially announced, is currently hard in development. Many may not know that EA's official website was observed with new job offerings and it gave clues about the development of the next generation Sims game. Maxis Europe will also be covering the development of The Sims 5, Sims Community website confirmed.

The job opportunities EA has been looking for to work on the next generation Sims Game or The Sims 5 are Character Artist (Remote in Europe), Animator, Senior Environment Artist to cite a few.

On the other hand, let's again look at what Laura Miele cited during the interview couple of months back on the development of The Sims 5. "I think 20 years later we learned a lot about how players interact, what motivates players, how players can come together co-operatively and so as you imagine as we think about the next generation of The Sims it's SUPER important for us to have the best tools, the most flexibility and for players to really expand on their creativity, remix items and objects in the world. And then to do that together – I think that's one of our biggest opportunities with The Sims is the social connection component that we need to bring to this brand and this franchise. The team is hard at work on the next generation of that experience," she added.

If we need to believe the official and some fan-based sources, The Sims 5 will carry on its legacy of being a safe space that enables people to freely create their own world, although much about it is still unknown. EA has not revealed any details on The Sims 5's development, but we believe it will emerge at a standard similar to or ahead of all its predecessors.

EA has not revealed the possible release period of The Sims 5. Probably, we need to wait further. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get more updates on The Sims.