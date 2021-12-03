Machine Gun Kelly reveals he accidentally stabbed himself to impress Megan Fox

Rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he once accidentally stabbed himself with a knife while trying to impress Megan Fox. According to Fox News, Kelly, who has now started to go by his legal name Colson Baker, recalled the moment during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. After the comedian brought up a story Pete Davidson had told during his own appearance on the show, Kelly told Fallon, "It was just a bad night."

Davidson had revealed that Kelly had bruised his coccyx after the two fell off the stage at 'Saturday Night Live'. The 'Bad Things' singer explained that his coccyx wasn't the only thing he hurt that night. At the time, the musician had just started dating Fox and in order to impress he decided to do a trick at home with a knife gifted to him by pal Travis Barker. Kelly admitted he threw the knife up in the air, but instead of watching it, he watched Fox.

"That was from when a knife stuck in," Kelly said as he showed Fallon the scar and added, "'Cause, you know how you throw it up, and you're supposed to catch it? I looked at [Fox], and I was like, 'Check this out.' And I was like, 'Ugh!'" He then recalled, "The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick.'" Fox and Kelly reportedly began seeing each other in March 2020 while the two were filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Fox, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, went on to file for divorce in November 2020.

The director of the film had opened up about the chemistry he noticed between the actors on set. Randall Emmett explained, "As a director, I felt, 'Wow, there's some real magic happening there,' but I didn't see any more than that." "They're both incredible actors, and their chemistry was flawless. I was just looking at them and thinking, 'Wow, that was a great scene,' but didn't really think about anything else," he added, as per Fox News. (ANI)

