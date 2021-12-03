Virgin River Season 4 is under post-production & might be released in early 2022

The filming for Netflix's Virgin River Season 4 is on the way to completion. Recently, Alexandra Breckenridge, who is known for playing Mel Monroe in the romantic drama, announced that she has completed playing her scene for the fourth season of the drama.

Alexandra Breckenridge revealed the news on her Instagram page through a short video. The captions read, "That's a wrap!!!! Season 4 Virgin River complete for me… For those [who] don't know, 'WF' means work finish," followed by a smiling face. She added: "Camera skills in the car need some improvement."

Just after that, the lead actor of Virgin River Season 4 Martin Henderson (plays Jack Sheridan) also posted on his social media page that the series went for post-production.

"Doing a little post-production work on #VirginRiver season four. Making sure it's all smooth and satisfying for the best fans EVER! Y'all have a lovely weekend wherever you find yourselves," said the actor.

If we look back, the first two seasons of Virgin River were released just seven months apart, but there was a short gap between Virgin River Season 2 and Season 3. Therefore, we guess Virgin River Season 4 would come out in early 2022.

Fans are quite sure that Virgin River Season 4 will continue from the end of the third season as the series left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships.

Before the renewal of the fourth season, the executive producer Sue Tenney said to TV Insider it will reveal the name of the father of Mel's baby. She said, "If we have a Season 4, it will be revealed at the end of [it] and it's a driving storyline in [it]."

She added, "I will say if we get to go into a Season 4 that the audience will be genuinely surprised at who's behind all of it."

Martin Henderson explains to TV Insider, "At the drop of a hat, she goes and [uses the embryos she had with] her dead ex-husband. It's rather a quick reaction to Jack's rejection. Jack would have felt that perhaps they could talk about it or that she would maybe give it a couple of weeks before deciding to do that."

Sue Tenney also promises that Jack and Mel are going to get married in Virgin River Season 4. She said, "Eventually, they are going to get married."

The Virgin River Season 4 makers and Netflix are yet to announce the exact release date. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers.

