Demi Lovato says they would be changing from 'California Sober' to completely sober

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, who previously said that they identify with being 'California sober' in that they smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in moderation, now believes that "sober sober is the only way to be." According to E! News, the 29-year-old pop star announced on Thursday that they will now focus on being fully sober, abstaining from all drugs and alcohol, moving forward.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways. Sober sober is the only way," Demi shared on their Instagram Story. There's been debate about what being 'California sober' entails, though the term commonly refers to someone who uses cannabis, which is legal in California, but avoids other drugs and alcohol.

In the past, Demi has said that their take on the term involves occasionally smoking weed and drinking in moderation. "I think that the term that I best identify with is 'California sober,'" they said on 'CBS This Morning' in March, adding, "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the perimeters of my recovery with people, because I don't want anyone to look at my perimeters of safety and think that's what works for them because it might not."

Demi continued, "I am cautious to say that, just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn't like a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody. I don't think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too." The 'OK to Not Be OK' singer also went into detail about their personal approach to sobriety in the docuseries 'Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil', which addressed their past heroin addiction, near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 and subsequent recovery.

"I've been hesitant to share until now that I've been smoking weed and drinking in moderation," they said during the final episode. As per E! News, Lovato explained, "I've learned that shutting the doors on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say, 'I'm never going to do this again.'" (ANI)

