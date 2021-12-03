Left Menu

American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari lands in Kathmandu for her concert

American-Indian Rapper Raja Kumari on Friday landed in Kathmandu for her show scheduled at a local club on Saturday evening.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:05 IST
American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari lands in Kathmandu for her concert
Raja Kumari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

American-Indian Rapper Raja Kumari on Friday landed in Kathmandu for her show scheduled at a local club on Saturday evening. Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari will be performing in a concert to be held at Club Fahrenheit in the tourist spot of Thamel in Kathmandu.

Upon arrival at the airport at around 2 pm (local time) on Friday, she was welcomed by fans and media persons. The temperature at the airport sored high as she said "Namaste Nepal" while waving the Nepali flag. She also said that she will sing songs from the new album among the Nepali audience. This is her second visit to Nepal. Earlier, she had come to Nepal in 2017 and visited Pashupatinath temple.

Swetha Yellagragadha Rao renowned for her stage name Raja Kumari, she has collaborated with some of the world's biggest names in music, such as Given Stephanie, Fifth Harmony, Fallout Boy and Divine. She has also starred in movies such as Judmental Hai Kya, Gully Boy, Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Zero', and Mom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021