Young filmmakers should focus on unsung heroes of Independence struggle: Union Minister L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan on Sunday urged young film makers to focus on unsung heroes of the Independence struggle. Murugan was presenting awards at the ''She Short Film Festival'' ceremony held at the state capital. The Union Minister acknowledged the contribution of women from Kerala who became the torch bearers in fields of sports, healthcare, cinema, literature, arts and science. Murugan lauded the concept and content of the ''She Short Film Festival'' that was aimed at creating awareness among the public about women's safety and empowerment.

The MoS urged the youth to explore new ideas and technologies and create cinema with an aesthetic sense of beauty. ''So as to focus on ease of doing business, the central government has opened Film Facilitation Office, for a single point of contact for film makers in getting permission for shooting in various parts of the country,'' he said in a release.

Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and actor Mohanlal felicitated the function through video messages.

Out of the 150 entries at the ''She Film Festival'', top three films were given awards at the function.

Noted actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh were the Guests of Honour at the event that also hosted many prominent personalities from the film industry.

The Short Film Festival based on the theme of women's safety was organized by Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)