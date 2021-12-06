Left Menu

MP: Cops save life of suicidal driver, arrange job for him

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:04 IST
Indore Police not only saved the life of an unemployed driver, who had announced on social media that he will commit suicide, but also found him a job, an official said on Monday.

“The moment we came to know on Sunday that a driver has posted a video message on the social media that he is going to commit suicide, we traced his mobile phone location. We not only reached out to him but also convinced him to go back home,” said Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma.

He said the driver had decided to take the extreme step as he has been unemployed since April and grew frustrated.

Police have arranged a job for him in a private travel agency and he joined there on Monday.

