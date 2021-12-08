Left Menu

Got unfit over the last few months: Alaya F

Actor Alaya F feels she has got "very unfit" over the last few months.

Alaya F (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Alaya F feels she has got "very unfit" over the last few months. On Wednesday, Alaya took to her Instagram account and gave a brief update about her health and fitness.

"Got very unfit over the last few months, I was so caught up in my work commitments that I stopped taking care of my body and lost a lot of my strength.. things that used to be so easy to do now feel so hard.. which can be so demotivating. But I'm slowly and steadily taking back control and inching towards a healthier, fitter, stronger me again," she wrote. Alongside the note, Alaya posted a video of her doing work out.

Reacting to the clip, her 'Freddy' co-star Kartik Aaryan quipped, "Ye unfit hai?" Alaya, who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2019, will next be seen in 'Freddy' and 'U Turn'. (ANI)

