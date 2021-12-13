Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:59 IST
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. In violation of the COVID norms, the duo had been attending several parties recently and hence there are chances that both Kareena and Amrita might be super-spreaders of the virus.

Almost a week ago, the duo had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the people who came in contact with any of them, to undergo an RTPCR test.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Earlier, actor Amit Sadh had also contracted COVID-19, which he had confirmed in a social media post. He had revealed that he was observing home quarantine. A month ago, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar had also tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

