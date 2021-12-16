Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to have world premiere at Berlinale 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is heading to Berlinale 2022 for its world premiere.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:39 IST
Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to have world premiere at Berlinale 2022
Poster of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is heading to Berlinale 2022 for its world premiere. Bhansali Productions took to their Instagram account to share the news. The caption read, "The power of this has no bounds. #GangubaiKathiawadi officially selected for the #BerlinFilmFestival2022. In cinemas on 18th February, 2022."

The magnum opus, which was delayed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and marks his reunion with SLB after their iconic movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The period drama, which has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film was earlier supposed to release in January 2022 when it would have clashed with 'RRR', starring Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn, as well as Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is slated to release in theatres on February 18, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021