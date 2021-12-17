Left Menu

Report: 27 people feared dead in building fire in Osaka

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-12-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 08:46 IST
Report: 27 people feared dead in building fire in Osaka
Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan and 27 people are feared dead.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, NHK said.

Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

