Report: 27 people feared dead in building fire in Osaka

Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan and 27 people are feared dead.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, NHK said.

Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)