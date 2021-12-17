Spike Lee inks multi-year film deal with Netflix

Filmmaker Spike Lee has signed a multi-year film deal with streaming service Netflix.

As per the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee and Netflix previously collaborated on four projects -- ''Da 5 Bloods'' and the series "She's Gotta Have It'', which he wrote and directed, as well as one-man show ''Rodney King'' and the film ''See You Yesterday'', which he produced. ''There is no better way for me and my company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott, And Tendo — da fearless leaders of Netflix,'' Lee said in a statement.

''Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, youth must be served,'' he added.

Through the new partnership, Netflix has also committed to invest in and provide financial support for Lee's ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation across the entertainment industry.

''Throughout Spike's incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining,'' said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix.

''We're privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn's very own to the world,'' he added.

Lee will next produce ''Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu'' for Netflix. The movie will be helmed by "See You Yesterday'' director Stefon Bristol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)