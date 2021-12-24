BTS member Suga tests positive for coronavirus

K-pop band BTS member Suga has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was shared by their management company Big Hit Entertainment in a statement on Friday.

The company said 28-year-old Suga tested positive for COVID-19 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to South Korea on Thursday.

''Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities,'' the statement read.

''Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the US, and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea,'' it added.

The company said Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, had no contact with the other members -- Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Earlier this month, BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), had announced that they will be taking an ''extended period of rest'' to enable the group to get ''re-inspired and recharge with creative energy''.

The K-pop band had recently performed at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-nominated band had also visited the US in September when they made a highly-publicised appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Following their address, BTS performed their English single ''Permission to Dance'' at the UN headquarters.

