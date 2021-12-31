Raya and the Last Dragon’s nomination in 49th Annie Awards making fans hopeful of a second movie

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon is leading the pack at the 49th Annie Awards nominations. The fantasy adventure animation film has bagged a total of 10 nominations, followed by another Disney film called 'Encanto', which secured nine nominations. The nominees for this year's Annie Awards were announced on December 21, 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon has been nominated for best feature film category. It received positive reviews and was critically acclaimed for the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, voice acting, and messages while drawing some criticism for the lack of actual Southeast Asian representation among the film's voice cast. Raya and the Last Dragon grossed $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021.

After the film was nominated for the 49th Annie Awards, fans started believing that there will be a Raya and the Last Dragon 2. The 49th ceremony of the Annie Awards, honoring excellence in the field of animation for the year 2021, will be held on February 26, 2022, at Los Angeles's Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Although during the announcement of Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney hasn't announced anything on the Raya and the Last Dragon 2 but based on the positive review and the revenues earned from the first movie, the studio could return with a sequel.

Kelly Marie Tran (voiced Raya) said in an interview with Decider that she is interested in the second movie.

"I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know," said Kelly Marie Tran.

The first movie presents a satisfactory ending, but there is still a possibility for Raya and the Last Dragon 2, thanks to the success of the first movie. If the second film happens, it could come with a new plot.

There is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2 from Walt Disney, and it's really hard to predict when a second film could come. Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the originals. This means that we can expect the second installment of Raya and the Last Dragon by 2026 or 2027. Stay tuned to get more updates!

Also Read: Top 10 foreign language series on Netflix, based on popularity