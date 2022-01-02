Left Menu

Kirti Kulhari announces new film 'Nayeka'

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Sunday said she has begun shooting for her latest feature film, Nayeka.

Kirti Kulhari Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Kirti Kulhari on Sunday said she has begun shooting for her latest feature film, ''Nayeka''.

The ''Four More Shots Please!'' star took to Instagram and teased the film, which will see play a cop. Details about the project's director and producer are not yet known.

Kulhari posted a picture of the script, written by Ajaykiran Nair and shared images where she is wearing the police uniform.

The 36-year-old actor wrote there will be a ''big announcement'' soon. ''#Nayeka New year…new beginnings... Began shooting for a new feature film today. A kickass script, a kickass role. PS: A big announcement coming soon,'' she wrote.

Kulhari is currently gearing up for the release of her series ''Human'', set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. The medical thriller, which also stars Shefali Shah, is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

