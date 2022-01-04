Left Menu

Jared Leto's 'Morbius' release date postponed

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto's much-anticipated movie 'Morbius' release date has been pushed to spring amid the Omicron surge.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 09:43 IST
Jared Leto's 'Morbius' release date postponed
Poster of the film (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto's much-anticipated movie 'Morbius' release date has been pushed to spring amid the Omicron surge. The Sony and Marvel movie that was set to release on January 28, this year will now open in the theatres on April 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Sony and Marvel film had already been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, Sony announced that the film would move from October 2021 to early 2022. 'Morbius' stars Leto as Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and turned himself into a living vampire in an attempt to cure himself.

'Morbious' has been written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and has been helmed by Daniel Espinosa. The film is based on the much-loved Marvel Comicbook character, the superhero flick revolves around a biochemist who turns into a vampire after curing himself of a rare blood disease.

Apart from Jared, the movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. 'Morbius' is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster, with executive producers Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook. (ANI)

