Ranveer Singh pens a heartfelt birthday wish for 'original sakht jaan' Kapil Dev on birthday

On the occasion of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's birthday, actor Ranveer Singh, who recently essayed the former's role in Kabir Khan's '83', penned a sweet note on social media. "Happy birthday to the original original sakht jaan. What's an honour it's been embodying your champion spirit on screen," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the heartfelt message, Ranveer posted a picture of him sharing smiles with Kapil Dev. Kapil dev was the skipper when India lifted its first world cup title in 1983. Known as Haryana Hurricane, Dev had played a famous knock of 175 against Zimbabwe in the crucial match of the tournament, and now with '83', Ranveer revived that victory on the silver screen. (ANI)

