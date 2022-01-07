'Star Trek: Picard' filming halted after more than 50 crew members test positive for COVID-19

The filming of Paramount plus drama 'Star Trek: Picard' has been paused since Monday after more than 50 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that more than 50 members of the large production tested positive on Monday, which was the first day of work after the Christmas break.

The series has reportedly one of television's biggest crews, numbering more than 450 staffers. The infections impacted multiple zones, including cast in zone A. The filming of the Patrick Stewart led series was paused immediately on Monday and has remained dark since. Sources also told that says filming is expected to resume early next week, if not sooner, though details remain under the wraps.

'Picard' was formally renewed for a third season in September, with seasons two and three being filmed back to back in a bid to control costs and accommodate production schedules. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner star in 'Star Trek: Picard', which is produced by 'Star Trek' franchise captain Alex Kurtzman. Akiva Goldsman serves as co-showrunner alongside Terry Matalas.

The Omicron surge has prompted a number of shows to pause filming this week, with fellow CBS Studios-produced series including NCIS among those that have been impacted. Major events including the Grammy Awards and a number of TV and film red carpets have been cancelled. The Sundance Film Festival has also opted to air virtually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)