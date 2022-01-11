Sussanne Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood personality and interior designer Sussanne Khan on Tuesday said she has contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Khan, 43, took to Instagram and informed her followers that she tested positive for COVID19 on Monday evening.

She advised people to take precautions against the Omicron variant as it was extremely ''contagious''.

''After dodging COVID-19 for two years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently.

''This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis,'' Khan, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, wrote.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)