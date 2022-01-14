Left Menu

Shanghai says will cap price of mystery boxes at $31 a box

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-01-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 12:21 IST
  • China

The city of Shanghai said on Friday it would limit the price of "mystery boxes", which have been a big trend in the country especially among its young people, to 200 yuan ($31.49) a box and said companies should not encouraging buying frenzies.

The city's market regulator published the guidelines on its official WeChat account in which it also said that items such as medicines, live animals or flammable items should not be offered in such boxes.

Companies such as Chinese toy seller Pop Mart International Group have built their businesses on the mystery box trend, a key attraction for shoppers with an element of surprise: they do not know what toy ​figurine they will get until they open the box. ($1 = 6.3515 Chinese yuan)

