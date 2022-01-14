Left Menu

Kriti Sanon opens up about juggling between multiple films at once

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of her recently released film 'Mimi', opened up about how she manages to work on multiple projects at once.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of her recently released film 'Mimi', opened up about how she manages to work on multiple projects at once. Over the years, Kriti has taken up challenging roles like that in her 2021 blockbuster release 'Mimi' which made her shine in the eyes of the audience and the critics. Currently, the actor is running on a tight schedule and hopping in between the sets.

Speaking about how she manages to work on multiple projects at once, Kriti said, "When I am going on one set, I put all the other script aside and take that particular script, go through it all over again from the beginning. I have a habit of writing with the script so I write sub text on how I would play the character." Moreover, Kriti makes sure to be in the character of the film that she is doing. Changing the character from one to another is a tough thing to handle.

She said, "Once I am on set, I make sure when I am walking from vanity to the set that walk has to be the characters walk." Next on the cards for the Bollywood diva, are some of the much-anticipated releases including 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

