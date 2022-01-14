Bob Saget's ex-girlfriend Juliet Angus mourns late actor's death

Actor Bob Saget's ex-girlfriend, 'Ladies in London' alum Juliet Angus, recently mourned the loss of the beloved TV dad. According to Fox News, Saget, known for his role as single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House' and as the wisecracking host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos', died at 65 while on a stand-up tour.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called on Sunday about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Angus recently took to Instagram and wrote a sweet tribute following the star's death. She penned it alongside a throwback snap of her and Saget.

"You can get lucky to have good people come into your life to help shape who you become. To make you better, for your next chapter, a better friend, wife, mother. Bob did that. May angels be near you old friend and may they be laughing," captioned the 46-year-old. "My thoughts to his wife, children, friends, family and their broken hearts," Angus added.

Angus also shared several more photos of her and Saget on her Instagram Story. One of them also featured his 'Full House' co-star Dave Coulier. "I dated some big jerks in my 20's. He was not one of them. A good man. Gone to [sic] soon," she wrote on one slide. "You honor and remember those that were kind and good to you. A big reminder just how god damn fast and quick life goes," Angus added in another.

"A kind soul, young at heart, could make everyone laugh and one of the best friends you could have, he was loved and adored by anyone who met him," she wrote in another picture. The former couple dated following Saget's split from his ex-wife Sherri Kramer in 1997. He and Kramer shared three daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

On one Story post, Angus revealed that it was her husband of 14 years, Gregor, who told her that Saget had passed away. She recalled, "When he was leaving for work he said - 'I get it, he was a big part of your life in your 20's, it's very sad - have a cry. And I said, 'but, would you ever cry over any of your ex's?' He said 'no, never, but I know Bob was different.'" "He walked out the door and I had a cry, maybe even more than one because it's just so damn sad. And it's OK to be sad about an ex passing, especially if they weren't an a--hole, that's something to celebrate. RIP Bob, thank you for never being an a--hole to me in my 20's," Angus admitted.

Saget went on to marry 'Eat Travel Rock' blogger Kelly Rizzo in 2018. They were together until his death. On Monday, the 42-year-old issued a statement to Fox News about losing her spouse so suddenly. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," the statement read in part.

Saget starred as the squeaky-clean patriarch in 'Full House' from 1987 until 1995. He reprised his role for the Netflix reboot 'Fuller House', which ran from 2016 until 2020. He was also heard as the narrator on 'How I Met Your Mother', which aired for nine seasons on CBS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)