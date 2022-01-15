Left Menu

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspected DUI charge

Actor Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday in Georgia on a suspected Driving Under Influence (DUI) charge.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 08:53 IST
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspected DUI charge
Tiffany Haddish (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday in Georgia on a suspected Driving Under Influence (DUI) charge. According to legal documents obtained by Deadline, the 42-year-old actor was released after posting a USD 1,666 bond at around 6:30 am (local time).

A local law enforcement source told the outlet that the Grammy winner was found by Peachtree City police after calls to the cops of a driver falling asleep at the wheel. Haddish was arrested as she was pulling into the driveway of a residence in the golf cart rich South Metro Atlanta town.

Law enforcement immediately arrested her after the 'Girls Trip' star refused a breathalyzer in the pre-dawn hours on Friday. Haddish was in the Peach State filming the Disney project 'Haunted Mansion' as per Deadline. The actor will also be seen soon as a police detective in the Apple TV Plus series 'The Afterparty', which debuts on January 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022