Storm Reid boards cast of HBO's 'Last of Us' series

Actor Storm Reid is the latest addition to the cast of ''The Last of Us'', HBO’s series adaptation of the popular video game.

HBO had given a series order to the project, which hails from ''Chernobyl'' creator Craig Mazin and game’s writer Neil Druckmann, in November 2020.

Reid joins the show's cast which also includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Gabriel Luna as Tommy, reported Deadline.

''The Last of Us'', which was launched in 2013, takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.

Reid, known for starring in movies such as ''A Wrinkle in Time'', ''The Invisible Man'' and ''The Suicide Squad'', will guest star as Riley Abel. She is an orphaned girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of ''The Last Of Us'', a co-production with Sony Pictures Television.

It will be produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

