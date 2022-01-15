Left Menu

Aaron Eckhart to star in action film 'The Bricklayer', produced by Gerard Butler

Aaron Eckhart has been roped in to lead Renny Harlin's action-thriller movie 'The Bricklayer'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:41 IST
Aaron Eckhart to star in action film 'The Bricklayer', produced by Gerard Butler
Aaron Eckhart (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Aaron Eckhart has been roped in to lead Renny Harlin's action-thriller movie 'The Bricklayer'. As per Deadline, the Expendables outfit Millennium Media is producing with Gerard Butler after both had teamed up with Eckhart on the lucrative 'Has Fallen' franchise.

In 'The Bricklayer', someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant - and rebellious - operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unravelling an international conspiracy. The film is set to shoot at Millennium's new Nu Boyana Greece studio and its Nu Boyana Bulgaria facility. The screenplay of the film comes from Hannah Weg and Matt Johnson.

Producers are G-Base's Alan Siegel, Butler and Danielle Robinson; Eclectic Pictures' Heidi Jo Markel; and Millennium Media's Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner and Rob Van Norden. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley from Millennium are executive producers. Director Harlin shared, " 'The Bricklayer' screenplay has the rare combination of well-layered characters, intricate plotting and propulsive action. Having spent five years in China, I'm excited to be back making a high-calibre Hollywood action thriller. If there's something I learned from my three Chinese movies, it is the importance of deeply felt emotion. In Aaron Eckhart, I have found a first-class dramatic actor, who also has the physicality and charm to bring this iconic character to life."

Eckhart's credits also include 'The Dark Knight', 'Midway' and AMC's upcoming 'Pantheon'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022