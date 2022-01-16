Left Menu

Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' to release in April

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 13:01 IST
South megastar Chiranjeevi's social drama ''Acharya'' is set to be released on April 1 after its original February opening was pushed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the producers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu drama was earlier set to release theatrically on February 4 and will now arrive in theatres on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

Backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, ''Acharya'' also stars Chiranjeevi's son actor Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal.

''This Ugadi, witness the mega mass on big screens. #Acharya Grand Release on April 1,'' Konidela Pro Company said in a tweet on its official page.

''Acharya'' began filming in 2020 but faced delays in production due to COVID-19.

The film is presented by Surekha Konidela.

