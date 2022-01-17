Left Menu

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj dead

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 08:06 IST
Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj dead
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.

Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing ‘antakshari’ after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.

The Kathak exponent, one of India’s best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.

“We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022