Elliot Page joins transgender documentary 'Nel Mio Nome' as executive producer

Elliot Page has boarded Berlin-bound transgender-themed documentary 'Nel Mio Nome', which translates to 'Into My Name', by Italian director and producer Nicolo Bassetti as its executive producer. According to Variety, this documentary, which will world premiere during the upcoming Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama Dokumente section, stems from Bassetti's personal experience with the gender transition of his child, Matteo.

'Into My Name' provides an intimate look at the universal challenges of gender transition by observing the transition within a tight-knit group of friends in the central Italian city of Bologna. The film's characters, Nico, Leo, Andrea, and Raff, whose ages span from their mid-20s to mid-30s, come from different parts of Italy and start their gender transition from a female to a male identity at different times in their lives.

Day by day, they boldly face all the obstacles of a strictly binary world. To achieve a fulfilling and dignified life is a matter of survival. They need to be resolute, infinitely patient and can't hope to get by without seeing the funny side of the whole matter, according to the provided synopsis. Page in a statement supporting the project said, "What stands out to me about 'Nel Mio Nome' is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person's identity."

"It's a meditation on trans humanity and I've never seen another film like it. Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film's perspective. I'm honored to be onboard and can't wait for everyone to see it," the actor, producer and activist added. Bassetti said, "My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity. I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world."

'Nel Mio Nome' is produced by Bassetti's company Nuovi Paesaggi Urbani and Lucia Nicolai and Marcello Paolillo's Art of Panic. As per Variety, the documentary was supported by Italy's Regione Emilia Romagna film production fund. (ANI)

