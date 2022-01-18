Jamie Lynn Spears claims to have received apology from sister Britney

Left Menu

Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears Jamie recently shared an apology message that she claims to have received from her estranged sister Britney Spears.

Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears Jamie recently shared an apology message that she claims to have received from her estranged sister Britney Spears. "In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: 'I know it's not your fault and I'm sorry for being so angry at you. Although I'm your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,'" the former 'Zoey 101' star wrote in her recent memoir 'Things I Should Have Said,' as per Page Six.

It is a well-known fact that the Spears sisters have been at odds for years, as Britney felt that Jamie Lynn, was not there to support her during her conservatorship battle that stretched for more than 13 years. The 30-year-old actor didn't confirm when the pop star sent the alleged apology text but she did include it in the chapter of her book that details the bombshell June 2021 court hearing in which Britney said her family "should be in jail" for benefitting from her nearly 14-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

"I pray for the day she shares these words with the world. I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over," Jamie Lynn writes of Britney's purported apology. While the siblings may have mended fences at some point, the publication of 'Things I Should Have Said' has reopened old wounds.

A source told Page Six last week that Britney was "rolling her eyes" over Jamie Lynn talking about their rift during TV interviews promoting her memoir. A second insider, however, countered that the 'Sweet Magnolias' star was "not surprised by this reaction because this is the reaction she has received from her family her entire life."

'Things I Should Have Said' was released on January 18, Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

