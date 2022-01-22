Kirsten Dunst joins cast of Alex Garland's action epic movie 'Civil War'

Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst is the latest addition to the cast of ''Ex Machina'' director Alex Garland's next film ''Civil War''. Dunst stars alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action movie. According to Variety, Garland has also penned the film. Production company A24 is backing the project, which marks their third collaboration with Garland following ''Ex Machina'' and upcoming movie ''Men''. A24 will handle the global release of the film and produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman. Dunst's last movie outing was as Rose Gordon in Jane Campion’s ''The Power of the Dog.'' She has earned a SAG award nomination for her performance in the Netflix movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)