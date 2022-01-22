Man kills wife over sale of flat in Saket

A 57-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over selling of their flat in south Delhi’s Saket area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and a PCR call regarding it was received at the Saket Police Station at around 7 pm, they said.

Shashi Lata Pandey (52) was found lying on the floor inside the bedroom of her first-floor house with no visible injury on her body, police said.

According to police, the call was made by Kapil Pandey (42), the son of the elder brother of accused Chander Mohan Pandey. He resides on the ground floor of the same building with his family.

He told police that at around 6 pm, he got a phone call from one of his aunts, who lives in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad asking him to go to the first floor of the house as Chander Mohan Pandey and his wife were having a quarrel.

She also asked her son to reach there, police said.

As Kapil Pandey reached the flat and knocked on the door, his uncle opened the door. His cloathes were soaked in blood and there was a deep cut on his left side of the neck, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The accused then asked him to call police saying, “It’s all over”.

Kapil Pandey called an ambulance and, in the meantime, his cousin too reached there from Okhla after receiving a call from his mother, the DCP said.

A doctor declared the woman dead while Chander Mohan Pandey was shifted to Max Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

His statement could not be recorded as he was not fit and being shifted to the ICU, Jaiker said.

The crime team found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the drawing room.

During enquiry, Shivam, the son of the deceased, said there were some issues between his parents regarding the house in which they lived.

His father wanted to sell it, but mother wanted to stay, police said.

Chander Mohan Pandey used to work in the front office of a hotel in Connaught Place and was under depression due to being unemployed for the last two years, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is going on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)