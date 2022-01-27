Left Menu

Construction of plinth of Ram temple super-structure has begun; will be completed by May: Trust

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:08 IST
Construction of plinth of Ram temple super-structure has begun; will be completed by May: Trust
  • Country:
  • India

The third phase of construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which includes the plinth of the main structure has begun and will be completed by May, the temple's trust said on Thursday.

''The construction work of the temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023, devotees will be able to get the opportunity of Lord Shri Ram darshan,'' the trust said in a statement.

In the first two phases of the construction work, the temple's foundation and raft were laid, it said, adding that the third phase has begun which includes constructing the plinth.

''With a view to achieving strength, other physical and chemical features and consequent longevity, the work of plinth with granite stone has begun from January 24 this year. Keeping in mind the longevity of the temple life, it was decided to use strongest natural granite of southern India. Thus, the third phase construction of the temple with stone has formally commenced,'' the trust said.

On this plinth, which acts as base for the building, the super structure of the temple will be constructed. About 17,000 granite stones of size 5 ft x 2.5 ft x 3 ft will be used in the construction of plinth. The weight of each stone is approximately 2.50 tonnes. The activity of laying of granite stone is likely to be completed by May.

After the completion of plinth work, actual construction of the temple's main structure would start.

Larsen and Toubro is carrying out construction work of the temple and is being assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, the project management consultant.

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was entrusted in February 2020 to undertake the construction of the temple. The trust constituted a construction committee with former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Misra as its chairman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022