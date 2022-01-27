PM Modi condoles hockey player Charanjit Singh's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of noted hockey player Charanjit Singh and said that he played a key role in the successes of the Indian hockey team.

Singh, who was the captain of India's 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team, died earlier in the day at his home in Himachal Pradesh's Una after suffering a cardiac arrest that followed prolonged age-related illnesses.

The former mid-fielder was 90 and would have turned a year older next month. He is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

Modi tweeted, ''Saddened by the passing away of noted Hockey player, Shri Charanjit Singh. He played a key role in the successes of the Indian Hockey Team, most notably in the Rome and Tokyo Olympics in the 1960s. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.'' Singh suffered a stroke five years back and was paralysed since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)