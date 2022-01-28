Left Menu

Sharad Kelkar joins Kirti Kulhari in 'Nayeka'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:02 IST
Sharad Kelkar joins Kirti Kulhari in ‘Nayeka’
Actor Sharad Kelkar has come on board for Kirti Kulhari's debut home production film ''Nayeka''.

Kulhari is producing the dark comedy thriller through her recently-launched production banner Kintsukuroi Films. The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories to share the news about the casting of Kelkar for her project.

''Joining the madness,'' Kulhari wrote alongside a selfie with Kelkar from the sets of the movie.

Written and directed by Ajaykiran Nair, ''Nayeka'' follows the story of a struggling actress, who gets caught in a crime by mistake.

Kulhari is co-producing “Nayeka” with Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek’s Ward Wizard Entertainment, Shahid Pathan and Vashisht Upadhyay.

