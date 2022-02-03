Left Menu

Aditya Roy Kapur begins Sri Lanka schedule of 'The Night Manager' remake

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has begun shooting for the Sri Lanka schedule of the Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:53 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has begun shooting for the Sri Lanka schedule of the Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager'. A source revealed, "Aditya Roy Kapur has flown down to Sri Lanka to shoot some of the crucial sequences of 'The Night Manager' remake. The actor has a tight schedule and will pull off some exciting scenes and sequences in the beautiful landscape of Sri Lanka."

"Aditya is essaying an extremely nuanced and layered character in the show which demands a continuous prep process. Parallelly, the committed actor is also working on his rigorous fitness regime, to portray the physicality required for the part," the source added. 'The Night Manager' is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat and mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer. The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Aditya will essay the titular character.

The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Meanwhile, along with the show, Aditya has 'Om- The Battle Within' and Tamil hit film 'Thadam' remake in the pipeline this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

