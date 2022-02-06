Lata Mangeshkar remained in tune with the times through social media

She may have retired from active public life in her twilight years, but singing legend Lata Mangeshkar kept abreast with the changing times through her presence on social media.

Mangeshkar, who died Sunday morning at the age of 92 at a Mumbai hospital, had verified accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

She joined Twitter, the microblogging website, in June 2010.

Despite her unmatched career achievements and storied journey in Indian cinema, Mangeshkar's Twitter bio simply reads: ''playback singer since 1942''.

With 14.9M followers on Twitter, she often used to share old photos and links of her songs on various occasions, festivals, events of national importance, and anniversaries of her colleagues and friends.

Mangeshkar started her Facebook page on August 4, 2014.

She has over 12 million followers and amassed 8 million plus likes on the social media application, now called Meta.

Mangeshkar joined the photo-and-video sharing platform Instagram in October 2019. The page has over 771k followers.

She had announced the news of her debut on Twitter and shared the link to her Instagram profile.

''Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun. (Namaskar. Today I have joined Instagram to connect with you all)'' Mangeshkar had written.

She shared her photo holding the book ''Didi Aur Main'' based on her life, penned by her sister Meena Khadikar. The memoir was released on September 29, a day after the iconic singer's 90th birthday.

Mangeshkar had also posted another picture posing with her two sisters -- Meena and Usha Mangeshkar, holding the book.

''Namaskar! Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi kitab Didi Aur Main ki peheli copy bhent ki. (Yesterday my younger sister Meena Khadikar gifted me the first copy of the book that she wrote on me)'' she had captioned the second photo.

Her bio reads, ''Official Instagram Account of Lata Mangeshkar.

Since her hospitalisation on January 8, the Mangeshkar family had been using her social media pages to keep the fans informed about her health and also quell rumours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)