Lata Mangeshkar's loss unimaginable, her work immortal: Suman Kalyanpur

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:14 IST
Lata Mangeshkar's loss unimaginable, her work immortal: Suman Kalyanpur
Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by saying the death of the legend was heartbreaking, but added that she will remain immortal through her work.

The 92-year-old melody queen died in a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Kalyanpur, who was one of the top singers of the time along with Mangeshkar, told PTI the latter's voice was a guiding force for everyone. The duo had recorded a duet for the film 'Chaand'.

''It is unimaginable that her unique, melodic voice, which was like our guide, has left us. Someone of our own has passed away. There's this emptiness within,'' Kalyanpur said.

''Everyone loved her songs, and she will be immortal. We recorded a duet together for the film 'Chaand'. Everytime I met her, it felt like I met a close friend. I believe she felt the same,'' the 85-year-old added.

Kalyanpur said some of Mangeshkar's songs were an integral part of her growing up and continue to have an impact on her.

''I grew up listening to songs from films like 'Lahore', 'Aarzoo', 'Nirala' and 'Anakali', which I still remember and love. May she rest in peace,'' she added.

