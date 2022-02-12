Left Menu

Kingsley Ben-Adir to headline Bob Marley biopic

Paramount has been developing a biopic on the reggae legend Bob Marley with actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the lead.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:08 IST
Kingsley Ben-Adir and late Bob Marley (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'King Richard' writer Zach Baylin who was nominated on Tuesday for an Oscar for the Warner Bros. movie, will pen the screenplay for Marley's biopic. Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce the feature that will focus on the life and career of the legend who died of cancer in 1981 at age 36. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

