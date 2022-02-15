Left Menu

Bows dominate Herrera show at NY Fashion Week

In his fifth year as creative director for Carolina Herrera, designer Wes Gordon continues to revamp the brand's signatures - and at his latest show on Monday during New York Fashion Week, the focus was on the use of bows as embellishments, sashes and even on accessories. "I think it's wonderful to see such beautiful, dramatic and sensational evening clothes," she said of the presentation. New York Fashion Week will end on Wednesday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-02-2022 02:46 IST
In his fifth year as creative director for Carolina Herrera, designer Wes Gordon continues to revamp the brand's signatures - and at his latest show on Monday during New York Fashion Week, the focus was on the use of bows as embellishments, sashes and even on accessories. Gordon said the line is all about bravery and seizing the moment.

"The moment is right now for clothes that incorporate all of those elements. Our woman, I think, has stopped thinking of special occasions and then going to buy a dress for it. Instead she's buying special clothes and clothes that can turn any moment into an unforgettable occasion," explained Gordon. Florals, fringe and ruffles were used delicately throughout the fall/winter 2022 collection on both ready-to-wear and evening looks.

Heart-shaped bodices on strapless gowns were a perfect fit for the Valentine's Day show. Hues were bright and inspiring while denim was given an upscale flair with gold embellishments.

Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue magazine, was a fan of the collection. "I think it's wonderful to see such beautiful, dramatic and sensational evening clothes," she said of the presentation.

New York Fashion Week will end on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

