OTT has helped me strike a chord with content creators, says Gauahar Khan

Actor Gauahar Khan says while she has had the opportunity of working with the best of cinema, the digital space has helped her build a strong creative collaboration with new-age storytellers.

The actor, who currently features in the Amazon series ''Bestseller'', said she has started receiving the ''right kind of roles'' from content creators.

''I'm being utilized to my full potential definitely on OTT platforms. But I'm never going to say that I didn't get that kind of response from the film industry because actually, I have had the privilege of working with the best of production houses, the best of directors. ''It's not really about the medium or the platform, but striking a chord with a director at the right time. And now with people seeing my work often, I think I'm striking a chord much more and that's why more directors and more production houses are approaching me for the right kind of roles,'' Khan told PTI.

Khan, whose film and show credits include ''Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year'', ''Ishaqzaade'', '' Begum Jaan'', ''Bigg Boss'','' The Office'' and ''Tandav'', said her joined ''Bestseller'' as she is a fan of the thriller genre.

''I love thrillers as an audience. I have loved it from the very beginning of when I started watching movies and shows. So thrillers are something that is completely up my alley. It's my genre to watch.'' The psychological thriller, which debuted on Prime Video on Friday, is about a celebrated novelist Tahir Wazir, played by Arjan Bajwa, who is facing writer's block.

Khan, 38, plays the role of Wazir's wife Miyanka Kapoor and the actor said she agreed to do the part because she liked the duality in the character's personality.

''She is strong-headed and a go-getter in her workspace. She is a naive, loving, and pampering kind of wife. For me, it was exciting to explore how she gets stuck between these two contrasting parts of her personality.'' ''Bestseller'' is Khan's second project with Prime Video after last year's political drama ''Tandav'', which had run into rough weather post its debut.

Many right-wing groups had objected to certain scenes from the series after which the makers had to offer an unconditional apology.

Khan said controversies are a part and parcel of any actor's life and she is ''proud'' of every project that she has worked on to date.

''Everything has the fair share of good news and bad news. And I think we as actors, deal with that accordingly. And I am proud of all the projects that I have been a part of.

''Controversies are something that happens and they get dealt with accordingly. Everybody knows what is sensitive and what is not. And everybody respects that, moves forward and goes ahead with it,'' she said.

Produced by Alchemy Production LLP, ''Bestseller'' also features Mithun Chakraborty, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

